MTA completes accessibility upgrades on Laurelton LIRR station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) announced that the project to renovate Laurelton Station on the Far Rockaway Branch has reached substantial completion. This renovation project was designed to modernize the station, bringing it into a state of good repair and improving accessibility. The MTA notes that the project was completed on time and on budget.

“Add Laurelton to the growing list of on-time and on-budget MTA projects,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “We brought this 119-year-old station into the 21st century with new accessibility and modern amenities for its 70,000 monthly riders—a huge success we’re ready to replicate across the railroad and the entire MTA system!”

This project is part of the MTA’s broader goal of upgrading all LIRR stations to be ADA accessible. Laurelton Station’s upgrade comes as part of a bundle of projects that will add seven stations to the list of accessible LIRR stations. The bundle of projects will also replace elevators/escalators at two stations that are already currently considered accessible.

“Riding the railroad is the fastest way into Manhattan for our customers in Southeast Queens. This accessibility project ensures all our customers can now benefit from that fast, reliable and now accessible service from Laurelton," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “With this project, we are telling all New Yorkers that they belong here, that we understand their needs and will happily get them where they want to go.”

Station improvements include:

Installation of a new elevator, elevator machine room, electrical room and service upgrades, communication room, communication and safety/security systems and elevator vestibules as required for weather protection and other ADA and Code improvements.

ADA improvements to the parking lot and path of travel.

Construction of a new tunnel to provide access to the elevator from the street.

New sidewalks connecting paths of travel to the elevator.

Weatherproof help point emergency and information kiosks with equipment enclosures.

New CCTV cameras.

New station signage.

Utility relocations, including electric, signal, communications, gas, water, sewer, and storm sewer systems.

Construction of sidewalks, curb ramps and retaining walls.

The project was funded in part by $15.7 million in federal disbursements. Citnalta/Scalamandre, J.V. with Parsons Transportation Group is the designer with major sub-contractors including Bana Electric, Mid-American, Premier, Superior and Welkin.

“We were able to complete these accessibility and station upgrades while maintaining reliable service—something we always strive for on projects like this,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “The customer experience will be significantly enhanced from a modernized station that is safer, more accessible and better equipped to serve the community for years to come.”

On weekdays, 42 westbound and 39 eastbound trains stop at Laurelton. On weekends the station sees 42 westbound trains and 44 heading east. In 2025, monthly ridership averaged nearly 70,000.

Laurelton customers can make connections to MTA buses including the Q77 with service to the Jamaica Bus Terminal and the Q85 and Q89 with service to the Green Acres Mall.

“The new MTA is delivering accessibility better, faster and cheaper throughout our entire network,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “Laurelton is just the latest neighborhood to see accessibility and state of good repair upgrades completed on time and on budget.”