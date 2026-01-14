MARTA streetcar service to resume Feb. 3 after five-month suspension

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) streetcar will resume service on Feb. 3 upon the completion of underground utility repairs being made by Georgia Power.

The streetcar service was suspended Sept. 8, 2025, to facilitate needed underground utility repairs and align with scheduled infrastructure upgrades along the streetcar route. MARTA shuttle vans have continued providing service along the route throughout the outage.

The work required a lane closure between Courtland Street and Peachtree Center Avenue, where Georgia Power has been excavating and repairing underground electrical lines. Due to safety concerns, streetcars are not allowed to operate alongside open construction areas.

In addition to Georgia Power’s work, MARTA has taken advantage of the closure to complete: