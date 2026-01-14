MARTA streetcar service to resume Feb. 3 after five-month suspension

The service suspension allowed Georgia Power to make needed repairs and MARTA to make quality improvements.
Jan. 14, 2026
ID 210685537 © Erik Gonzalez | Dreamstime.com
A streetcar moves down the track through the city.

Streetcar service will resume after a nearly five-month closure to undertake electrical repairs while completing system improvements alongside.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) streetcar will resume service on Feb. 3 upon the completion of underground utility repairs being made by Georgia Power. 

The streetcar service was suspended Sept. 8, 2025, to facilitate needed underground utility repairs and align with scheduled infrastructure upgrades along the streetcar route. MARTA shuttle vans have continued providing service along the route throughout the outage.

The work required a lane closure between Courtland Street and Peachtree Center Avenue, where Georgia Power has been excavating and repairing underground electrical lines. Due to safety concerns, streetcars are not allowed to operate alongside open construction areas.

In addition to Georgia Power’s work, MARTA has taken advantage of the closure to complete:

  • Catenary inspection and repair
  • Track maintenance
  • Tree trimming
  • Station refurbishment
  • Signage and vehicle update
  • Deep cleaning along the route
