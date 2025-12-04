Amtrak restores Lake Shore Limited direct rail service after rail hole repair

Amtrak has restored Lake Shore Limited direct rail service between Albany-Rensselaer, N.Y., and Boston after several months of substitute bus service between these two cities while a large hole in the tracks in East Greenbush, N.Y., was addressed.

Amtrak travelers can again ride through New England and the Capital Region via the following schedule:

Train 449 departs Boston at 12:50 p.m., arriving in Albany at 6:10 p.m.

Train 448 leaves Albany at 3:27 p.m., pulling into Boston at 8:32 p.m.

The Lake Shore Limited also makes daily stops in Pittsfield, Mass., allowing passengers to travel to the Berkshires by rail.

A landslip near Albany earlier in the year forced the Post Road Branch closure, temporarily replacing trains with bus service. Amtrak says that crews worked six days a week, 10 hours a day to get the tracks ready for service to resume service as fast as possible.

Amtrak says the restoration was a true collaboration with its state and federal partners. Amtrak extended gratitude to partners in New York state, the commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Federal Railroad Administration for their commitment to reconnecting the Capital Region with New England.

Amtrak says that the service restoration brings the rail back to more than 80,000 guests who rely on the route.