MA: MBTA announces major Green Line closure to replace 130-year-old infrastructure

he MBTA will close a broad stretch of its Green Line for 15 consecutive days in December as it replaces a piece of the subway tunnels dating back to their original construction nearly 130 years ago.

From Dec. 8 through Dec. 22, the T will suspend service from North Station to Babcock Street on the Green Line’s B Branch, to Kenmore on the line’s C and D Branches and to Heath Street on the E Branch, the agency said.

“For a planned shutdown, this is huge,” Brian Kane, the executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board, said Tuesday when informed of the looming closure. “That’s the entire trunk [of the Green Line], basically. That’s major.”

While the lines are closed, MBTA work crews will replace a “wooden overhead catenary wire ‘trough’” running along the ceiling of the train tunnels, the agency said in a statement.

The trough, an original piece of the Green Line tunnels built in the late 1890s, houses the trains’ overhead wires.

The T said it will install “a modern, more durable, metal” replacement. Work crews will also use the closure to complete other projects, including the installation of a new Green Line safety system.

With Green Line service closed, the T will direct riders to fare-free shuttle buses, the Orange Line, which also runs through Downtown Boston, public buses and the commuter rail.

The shutdown will affect one of the main subway routes through the heart of Boston and impact riders traveling to Government Center, Park Street, Copley and other bustling downtown stations.

With the closure extending to North Station, beneath the TD Garden, it will also affect riders heading to home games of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have two home games during the closure, and potentially a third if they advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament. The Bruins play at home four times during the closure.

The Green Line averaged about 50,000 riders on weekdays over the last month, according to data from TransitMatters, a public transportation advocacy organization.

“It’s the entire Downtown core. The Green Line trunk and the core follow what were the busiest streets in the city in the late 19th century,“ Kane said. ”They’re still pretty busy today.”

“It sounds like it’s necessary. Clearly, we can’t rely on 1897 infrastructure,” he added. “But this is big.”

On the B Branch of the Green Line, the shuttle buses will run from Babcock Street in Allston to Back Bay. Riders can access the Orange Line at Back Bay for travel toward North Station. The Route 57 bus will also be fare-free during the closure.

C Branch riders can take shuttle buses between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Travel will also be fare-free at Kenmore and stations to the west.

On the E Branch, trains will be replaced by the Route 39 bus, which will be fare-free and run more frequently during the closure.

The T will also offer accessible van service between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

The Worcester Line of the commuter rail will also be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay and Landsdown during the closure.

Full details on alternate modes of transportation during the closure can be found on the MBTA’s website.

The agency warned commuters to “budget ample extra travel time.”

The MBTA also said Tuesday that it would close the Orange Line between Back Bay and Forest Hills on Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, to upgrade its signal system.

During the closure, the T will direct riders to shuttle buses and the commuter rail.

