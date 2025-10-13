MDOT MTA to begin MARC train storage facilities project at Martin Maintenance Yard

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) is set to begin construction to expand and modernize the MARC train storage facilities at the Martin Maintenance Yard in Baltimore County, Md., as part of the MARC Growth and Transformation Plan.

The project scope includes increased storage capacity for MARC trains at the Martin Maintenance Yard, new tracks with catenary electrification, crossover tracks, a new inspection pit and equipment that includes water hydrants, air piping extensions and light fixtures to support train car maintenance. MDOT MTA notes the improvements are needed to support its future commitment to operate electrified trainsets on the Penn Line following the completion of Amtrak’s Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Amtrak also has plans to redevelop Penn Station that require an alternative to Penn Station as a storage area, where many MARC trains are currently located when not in service.

MDOT MTA notes the $35 million investment in improvements and increased capacity for the Martin Maintenance Yard is set to begin later this fall, with completion slated for summer 2027. The project is being funded through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.

“Investing in our rail infrastructure today ensures we can deliver improved service in the future,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “It is a critical element in our goal to transform MARC train from a commuter rail to a regional rail service.”