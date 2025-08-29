MA: Part of MBTA Green Line to shut down for 9 days. Here’s where else the T has work planned

The MBTA will close a lengthy stretch of its Green Line D Branch for over a week in September for track maintenance. Commuters will be directed to other sections of the subway line or shuttle buses.

Other work will also force the T to close portions of the Orange Line, Blue Line and one Commuter Rail line on select September dates.

Here is everything you need to know about upcoming MBTA shut downs:

Green Line

From Sept. 3 to 11, the T will close the D Branch between Riverside and Kenmore stations.

During the shutdown, the T will operate express shuttle buses stopping at Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and Copley stations. A local shuttle bus option will hit all stops between Riverside and Kenmore, except Beaconsfield.

Riders who typically stop at Beaconsfield should instead use the Dean Road stop on the Green Line’s C Branch, less than a quarter-mile away. Riders who board or disembark at Reservoir should head to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, about a tenth of a mile away, the MBTA said.

Shuttle bus riders should factor extra travel time into their commutes. For example, a trip from Riverside to Government Center may take 30 to 45 minutes longer on the buses than by train, the T advised.

The agency described its maintenance work as a “regular, planned renewal” of the D Branch’s infrastructure. Work crews will also install equipment that helps Green Line trains avoid train-on-train collisions and enforce speed limits.

Orange Line

The MBTA will shut down much of the Orange Line on two weekends to install new signals, the vital equipment that helps control how trains move down the tracks. The work, the T said, “will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.”

The line will close between North Station and Forest Hills on the weekends of Sept. 13 and 14, and Sept. 27 and 28 .

In place of train service, shuttle buses will stop at each station between Forest Hills and Back Bay, as well as at Copley to connect riders to the Green Line. Shuttle buses will not stop between Back Bay and North Station. Instead, riders should take the Green Line for travel through Downtown Boston. The T plans to increase the frequency of Green Line trains during the closure.

Alternatively, riders can take the Commuter Rail free of charge to Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station.

Wheelchair-accessible vans will be available at North Station and Tufts Medical Center Station, stopping at all stations between North Station and Back Bay, as well as Copley.

Similar to the Green Line, riders can expect commutes to take significantly longer on shuttle buses. A ride from Forest Hills to Downtown Crossing that takes about 20 minutes by train may take an additional 30 minutes by bus.

On other days in September, only southbound Orange Line trains — those headed to Forest Hills — will skip Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain to improve the station’s accessibility.

The trains will not stop there from 9 p.m. through the end of service from Sept. 17 to 19 and from Sept. 24 to 26.

Southbound riders who typically exit at Jackson Square should travel an extra stop to Stony Brook and then double back on a northbound train. Those who board at Jackson Square headed south should instead get on an Oak Grove-bound train, exit at Roxbury Crossing, and then board a Forest Hills-bound train.

On Sept. 20 and 21, Orange Line trains traveling in both directions will skip Jackson Square. Riders should use Bus Route 22 to travel between Roxbury Crossing and Jackson Square, but should expect the trip to take 10 minutes longer.

Blue Line

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and continuing through that weekend, the Blue Line will not stop between Bowdoin and Airport as work crews complete “vital” upgrades to the infrastructure that protects the line from rain and flooding. The T will also use the shutdown to complete other essential repairs, including upgrades to tunnel lighting and power cables.

The agency will run three shuttle bus routes during that weekend.

Local shuttles will stop at Airport, Maverick and Haymarket, where they will connect to Orange and Green line trains.

Express shuttles will travel directly between the Airport and Haymarket stations, with no stops in between.

Avoiding the Downtown Boston Blue Line stops — Aquarium, State, Government Center and Bowdoin — and instead connecting riders to Haymarket saves the shuttle buses 15 minutes in traffic, the T said.

The third shuttle route, a downtown loop, will travel from Haymarket to Aquarium to State to Government Center.

The Blue Line will be fare-free between the Airport and Wonderland stations over that weekend. The East Boston ferry will also be free, with trips every 30 minutes.

Riders can expect the 20-minute trip from Wonderland to Government Center by train to take 30 to 40 minutes extra by bus.

Commuter rail

The Fitchburg line of the commuter rail will also shut down from roughly 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for nine days, from Sept. 15 to 23, between Fitchburg and Wachusett. Shuttle buses will replace trains over that stretch.

The line will also be suspended between North Station and Porter Square on the weekend of Sept. 20 and 21, and from Sept. 26 and 28. In its place, riders can take the Red Line or Green Line between Boston and Cambridge, Somerville or Medford.

