NY: Metro-North Danbury branch to be closed for 17 days for repairs, improvements, DOT says

Metro-North Railroad's Danbury branch will not be operating for nearly three weeks in August, officials say.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said in a news release on Thursday that it wanted to alert riders of a temporary closure in the line, adding it will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17.

The DOT said a substitute bus service will replace all train service during that time, with normal train service resuming on Aug. 18.

"This 17-day continuous outage will be in place to ensure the railroad remains in a state of good repair," it said. "The extended outage enables cost savings and operational efficiencies by eliminating the daily mobilization and demobilization of track crews."

The DOT said the project supports track improvements along the Danbury branch, as well as the restoration and improvement of key railroad crossings at New Canaan Avenue in Norwalk, Kent Road in Wilton and South Street in Bethel.

"We understand this work can be disruptive, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of customers during these important infrastructure improvement projects," DOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer said. "The work is being scheduled before Labor Day and school starts to minimize impact. We encourage members of public to plan ahead, review the temporary bus schedule, and follow all posted detour routes."

The substitute bus schedule can be found at www.mta.info/document/178826.

