MA: Shuttles replace MBTA Red Line service Thursday night through the weekend

The MBTA will close a sizable portion of the Red Line and offer shuttle service instead both this weekend and the next in order to tackle planned maintenance, according to the transit agency.

Shuttles will replace train service between the Kendall/ MIT and JFK/UMass stops from 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed through Sunday. The same three-day weekend stoppage will occur the following Thursday at 8:30 p.m., through Sunday, July 20.

“This service change is in place to perform regular, planned maintenance work. This maintenance work will address routine needs, ensure that all infrastructure is in peak operating condition, and includes inspections, adjustments, and repairs to keep the system safe and running smoothly,” the MBTA said in announcing the change.

Fare gates will be free and locked open at JFK/UMass, Kendall/ MIT, Haymarket, State, and South Station during the service change, and MBTA officials are encouraging people to make use of fare-free Commuter Rail travel between Braintree and South Station and between Porter and North Station.

Accessible shuttle service will be available at all of the stations between Kendall/ MIT and JFK/UMass, except at Park Street. Shuttle buses will also be available at State and Haymarket stations to provide “for easier connections to other subway lines,” according to the MBTA.

Those still planning to use the Red Line to get through the city are advised to give themselves plenty of time.

“Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time,” the T said. “For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Ashmont or Braintree should budget an additional 30 – 45 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.”

©2025 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit at bostonherald.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.