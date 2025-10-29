LIT Board elects new officers, issues call for new board members

The LIT Board has elected its new slate of executive officers for the 2026-27 term and has issued a call for new board members who will begin their two-year term Jan. 1, 2026. The officer election and call for new board members follows LIT's 10-year anniversary, as well as the unveiling of a refreshed brand identity and a newly adopted strategic plan.

Board officer elections

During the October board meeting, the board voted to elect the following officers, whose two-year term begins Jan. 1, 2026:

President – Eugenio Bonet, HNTB

Vice President – Megan Perrero, Mass Transit Magazine

Treasurer – Rosa Medina Cristobal, Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Secretary – Anthony Valdiosera, VST Engineering

Outgoing President Herold Humphrey will now serve as ex officio board member, joining past board presidents Milo Victoria and Alva Carrasco.

The new slate of officers is charged with leading the execution of LIT’s newly adopted strategic plan for 2026-2028, launching the next chapter of growth as the organization celebrates its decade of service.

“Over the past two years, our 2024-25 officers have laid the groundwork for LIT’s next phase, increasing our mentorship and leadership programming, deepening our industry partnerships, and refreshing our brand to reflect our growing impact,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “Now, with this new leadership team, we’re ready to ignite change across our industry, ensuring that LIT’s mission to empower professionals in transit continues to scale and evolve.”

Board issues call for new board members

Also during the October meeting, the board approved issuing a call for 6 new board members to serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2026. LIT is seeking motivated volunteers who can commit 5–10 hours per month to help move the organization forward as a working board.

“We are looking forward to bringing on new people to the board who can bring fresh ideas, and a willingness to dive in head first as we look to execute our newly adopted strategic plan,” said Megan Perrero, board secretary and chair of the Board Evaluations & Nominations Committee. “If you’re looking for an opportunity to volunteer in a hands-on environment and directly help shape LIT’s programs and services, we encourage you to apply to become a board member.”

How to apply: