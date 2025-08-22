New Jersey Gov. Murphy reveals South Jersey transit modernization plans

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced three transportation initiatives for southern New Jersey, including expanding Camden’s electric bus fleet, an express shuttle between Vineland and Atlantic City and a $5 million federal investment to expand microtransit in the region.

“Our administration is committed to strengthening public transportation in all corners of our state,” said Gov. Murphy. “These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools and healthcare, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy.

In Camden, the state government says plans to expand on a fleet of electric buses, increasing access to clean, efficient and sustainable transit options. The expanded fleet of eight new buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and provide residents with a reliable mode of transportation.

“With Gov. Murphy’s support, [New Jersey] Transit is committed to fully modernizing its fleet of rail cars and buses by the year 2031 and that includes the continued expansion of the electric bus program,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “Having sustainable transportation options in the most densely populated state is not just a wish-list item – it is critical to the environmental future of New Jersey and essential for powering our economy for generations to come.”

The new express shuttle bus pilot between Vineland and Atlantic City will launch this fall, with two round trips each weekday, providing direct service between the Vineland Transportation Center and the Atlantic City Bus Terminal. The state government says the one-year pilot, operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority — with the support of NJ Transit — will connect casino workers and other commuters from Cumberland County to employment opportunities in Atlantic City while also reducing congestion and improving regional mobility.

A $5 million investment of one-time federal funding will be allocated to support the expansion of microtransit across South Jersey, improving service options on “eds and meds” corridors. The state government says the initiative is designed to connect residents to jobs, schools and healthcare facilities, advancing the state’s efforts to build a more interconnected public transportation system for all New Jerseyans.