Maryland Transit Administration launches awareness campaign for its code of conduct

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) launched a new public awareness campaign based on its rider code of conduct, “Rules of the Ride.” Jointly developed with the agency’s Youth Transit Council, the campaign outlines expectations of riders while utilizing transit in the system ahead of the Oct. 1 enforcement of a new law that allows the MTA to ban or suspend riders from the system who violate the rider code of conduct.

"We are serious about ensuring the safety of our riders and employees," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "Most people ride with respect every day. The rider code of conduct is about making sure everyone can count on a safe transit experience.”

The public is encouraged to read the full code of conduct and explore campaign material online. The rider code of conduct organizes expectations into three categories:

Courteous conduct : Everyday respectful behaviors that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers and employees, such as keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to music or other content and being mindful of others.

: Everyday respectful behaviors that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers and employees, such as keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to music or other content and being mindful of others. Prohibited conduct : Actions not permitted on buses or trains or in and around stations include smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons, sexual harassment or disruptive behavior.

: Actions not permitted on buses or trains or in and around stations include smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons, sexual harassment or disruptive behavior. Bannable conduct: Any type of assault (physical or verbal assault, threats, sexual harassment, fighting) against an MTA employee, other passengers or anyone else on any MTA service or on MTA property is illegal and will result in a ban.

Supported by HB1144 that was enacted this year, the new rider code of conduct empowers the agency, starting October 1, to suspend or ban individuals who violate the code — particularly in cases involving physical or verbal assault. The enforcement process will be coordinated by MTA Police and includes documentation, formal notice and an opportunity for appeal.

The agency says any rider that experiences a safety concern while using transit is encouraged to report it immediately to the operator or station attendant onsite or Maryland Transit Police by phone. This fall, to complement the code of conduct, the agency plans to launch a mobile app that gives riders another reporting option with the ability to discreetly notify Maryland Transit Police, in real time, when safety issues arise during their trip.

The agency says the Youth Transit Council played a central role in the development of the rider code of conduct and the creative direction of the Rules of the Ride campaign. The agency says this year’s cohort brought real-life perspectives, honest conversations and fresh ideas to the table. Their insights helped ensure the code is relatable, easy to understand, inclusive and resonates across generations.

The agency says the new rider code of conduct reinforces MDOT’s Serious About Safety initiative – an enhanced, department-wide initiative to drive safety goals and save lives. The Maryland Transit Administration will publicize the new rider code of conduct on the agency’s website, social media platforms, signage and announcements on buses and trains and at stations. The agency encourages all passengers to review the rider code of conduct on the web or call the Transit Information Contact Center.