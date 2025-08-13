Messe Berlin to host inaugural InnoTrans Asia in Singapore in 2027

The new event will feature a focused exhibition and conference program highlighting urban mobility, rail infrastructure, tunneling technology and digital innovation.
Aug. 13, 2025
Messe Berlin
Messe Berlin will be hosting the inaugural edition of InnoTrans Asia in Singapore from Sept. 7–9, 2027. InnoTrans Asia. The event will mark the first time the InnoTrans brand expands into Asia, reinforcing its commitment to supporting innovation and global connectivity in the rail and mobility sectors.

Held every two years in Berlin, InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology, attracting thousands of industry professionals from around the world. The next edition of InnoTrans in Berlin will be held from Sept. 22–25, 2026.

“Singapore is the ideal location for our first Asian edition," said Messe Berlin Senior Vice President of Mobility Kai Mangelberger. "It’s a gateway to the Asia Pacific region and a center of technological advancement and strategic planning. The demand for smart, sustainable mobility solutions in the region is growing exponentially, and we are excited to bring InnoTrans’ world-class exhibition experience to Singapore to serve that need.”

Messe Berlin says the new event will feature a focused exhibition and conference program highlighting urban mobility, rail infrastructure, tunneling technology and digital innovation.

