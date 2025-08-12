Steamboat City Transit receives continued support through 20-year funding agreement

The city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation finalized its joint-funding agreement.
Under the new agreement, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation will provide $2.75 million annually to help fund operational costs with built-in annual escalators to increase funding with inflation.

Steamboat Springs Transit (SST) has received renewed support through a new 20-year agreement between the city of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation (SSRC) to support its public transit services.

The agreement, which takes effect Nov. 1, 2025, ensures a stable and significant annual contribution from SSRC to the city’s transit system, strengthening mobility options for residents, employees and visitors.

Under the agreement, SSRC will contribute $2.75 million annually to help fund SST’s operational and capital costs. The contribution includes SSRC’s continued voluntary remittance of sales tax-equivalent payments from its on-mountain restaurants and retail outlets located outside city limits, as well as a direct financial commitment toward transit service levels that benefit the community and ski resort.

“We value SSRC’s long-standing commitment to public transit and their willingness to formalize and expand that support in this way,” said Steamboat Springs City Manager Tom Leeson. “This agreement provides long-term funding for a free transit system that serves as the backbone of our community year-round.”

The 20-year agreement replaces earlier voluntary tax contribution arrangements and incorporates prior commitments from SSRC related to transit through land use approvals. In addition to the financial contribution, SSRC and the city will collaborate on service evaluation, reporting and branding initiatives to reflect the shared investment in sustainable transportation.

“The partnership between SSRC and the city of Steamboat Springs has always been about working together to create a better experience for our community and our guests,” said SSRC President and COO Dave Hunter. “Reliable, accessible transit is essential, and this agreement reflects our belief in supporting that vision now and into the future.”

The agreement runs through Oct. 31, 2045, with built-in annual escalators based on inflation beginning in the fourth year. The city will continue to determine transit service levels, with the goal of maintaining or enhancing service comparable to the 2024/2025 ski season.

