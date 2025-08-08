San Diego Metropolitan Transit System receives perfect score in triennial financial review

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) gave the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) a perfect score in its 2025 Triennial Review of the agency, citing zero deficiencies in its management of FTA funds.

“A perfect score from the [FTA] speaks volumes about our MTS team’s professionalism and commitment,” said Stephen Whitburn, San Diego MTS Board chair and San Diego City councilmember. “It confirms that MTS delivers high-quality service with integrity, efficiency and accountability.”

The FTA uses the triennial review to evaluate the performance and compliance of funding with federal requirements and policies. According to San Diego MTS, the triennial review helps the federal government identify potential issues, provide support to grantees, mitigate risks and improve public transparency. It is mandated by Congress every three years.

“From our understanding it is very uncommon for a transit agency to receive a perfect score,” said San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. “The FTA reviewers were very thoughtful and thorough. The review team spent multiple days on site at MTS and a significant number of hours reviewing our policies, practices and procedures. Our team worked hard to provide all the necessary documentation, and the outcome couldn’t have been better.”

The review assessed San Diego MTS’ management of federal funds and program implementation across 23 critical areas. These include financial management, maintenance, ADA and Title VI compliance, procurement, safety and more.

The FTA’s evaluation looked at a wide range of operational areas, including:

Financial management

Maintenance

Americans with Disabilities Act compliance

compliance Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

Procurement

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

Legal and regulatory compliance

Safety and security

Equal employment opportunity

San Diego MTS has received over $320 million in FTA funding over the past three years. This includes both formula and competitive funding that has been used for preventive maintenance and state of good repair projects, purchasing new trolleys and buses, zero-emissions bus infrastructure and operating assistance.