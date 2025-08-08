San Diego Metropolitan Transit System receives perfect score in triennial financial review

The federal review found no deficiencies in fund management from the agency.
Related To: 
Aug. 8, 2025
3 min read
ID 370210133 © Meunierd | Dreamstime.com
An MTS trolley moves through the street.
The triennial review assessed the MTS in 23 areas, finding no deficiencies in their use of federal transit funds.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) gave the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) a perfect score in its 2025 Triennial Review of the agency, citing zero deficiencies in its management of FTA funds.

“A perfect score from the [FTA] speaks volumes about our MTS team’s professionalism and commitment,” said Stephen Whitburn, San Diego MTS Board chair and San Diego City councilmember. “It confirms that MTS delivers high-quality service with integrity, efficiency and accountability.”

The FTA uses the triennial review to evaluate the performance and compliance of funding with federal requirements and policies. According to San Diego MTS, the triennial review helps the federal government identify potential issues, provide support to grantees, mitigate risks and improve public transparency. It is mandated by Congress every three years.

“From our understanding it is very uncommon for a transit agency to receive a perfect score,” said San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. “The FTA reviewers were very thoughtful and thorough. The review team spent multiple days on site at MTS and a significant number of hours reviewing our policies, practices and procedures. Our team worked hard to provide all the necessary documentation, and the outcome couldn’t have been better.”

The review assessed San Diego MTS’ management of federal funds and program implementation across 23 critical areas. These include financial management, maintenance, ADA and Title VI compliance, procurement, safety and more.

The FTA’s evaluation looked at a wide range of operational areas, including:

  • Financial management
  • Maintenance
  • Americans with Disabilities Act  compliance
  • Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
  • Procurement
  • Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
  • Legal and regulatory compliance
  • Safety and security
  • Equal employment opportunity

San Diego MTS has received over $320 million in FTA funding over the past three years. This includes both formula and competitive funding that has been used for preventive maintenance and state of good repair projects, purchasing new trolleys and buses, zero-emissions bus infrastructure and operating assistance.

Sign up for Mass Transit eNewsletters

Related

Best Practices: How to Better Support Frontline Transit Workers, Prioritize their Mental Health and Build for a Better Future
2024 40 Under 40: Yash Nagal, PMP
2021 40 Under 40: David M. Clyde
Sponsored
2023 40 Under 40: Lex Powers
Sponsored