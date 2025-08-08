SamTrans Board of Directors votes to join possible transit funding measure

The board of directors of the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) voted Aug. 6 to join California State Senate Bill 63 (SB 63), a measure that would generate regional transportation funding for the peninsula if approved by voters in November 2026.

“This vote reflects our commitment to protecting vital transit services here in San Mateo County and throughout the Bay Area,” said SamTrans Board Chair Jeff Gee. “We’re facing a pivotal moment, and this measure gives county voters a chance to decide how we secure sustainable, long-term funding for public transportation.”

SB 63, introduced by state Senators Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Sen. Jesse Arreguín of Berkeley, would authorize the creation of a regional ballot measure to prevent major transit service cuts through a half-cent sales tax in participating counties.

In San Mateo County, the proposed tax would raise an estimated $135 million annually by fiscal year 2031. Of that, $32.5 million would directly support Caltrain’s operations, which are facing an average deficit over the next decade estimated at $75 million annually. SamTrans, as a member of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, shares responsibility for funding Caltrain service alongside San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

“The board’s action today is an important step toward a more stable future for Caltrain, SamTrans and other Bay Area transit agencies,” said SamTrans General Manager and CEO April Chan. “This measure could help prevent devastating service cuts, while supporting the riders who need transit the most.”

By opting in to the Transportation Revenue Measure District, San Mateo County joins San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties in advancing the regional funding effort. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is expected to vote tomorrow on whether Santa Clara County will participate. No other Bay Area counties are included in SB 63.

In addition to supporting Caltrain, the measure would provide more than $45 million annually in return-to-source funding to SamTrans for public transportation priorities in San Mateo County.