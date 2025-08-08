People on the move: City of Glendale names Purab Adabala its next transportation director

The city of Glendale, Ariz., has named Purab Adabala its next transportation director. Adabala will manage all facets of the city’s transportation department, including the Glendale Regional Airport, transit services and the pavement management program.

Adabala has been with the city for 18 years, first joining the department as a transportation planner in 2007. He advanced through his career, serving as a senior transportation analyst before being selected as the transportation planning administrator and eventually being promoted to deputy director of transportation in 2022.

“Purab Adabala brings a level of engineering expertise and community knowledge that makes him uniquely qualified to lead the city’s transportation department,” said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. “His demonstrated leadership through one of the city’s largest capital improvement plan implementations confirms his ability to take on this critically important role.”

Adabala will continue to lead the staff involved in traffic signals, roadway signs, pavement markings and the traffic education programs.

“I'm excited to lead the Glendale Transportation team into a new chapter,” Adabala said. “The city has an excellent transportation team that takes pride in improving lives of the people we serve every day. I'm committed to fostering that collaborative environment where everyone is empowered to contribute their best work.”

Adabala earned a master’s degree in urban planning from University of Kansas and holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Andhra University.