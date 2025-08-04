RIPTA’s independent efficiency study shows authority on-par with peer transit agencies

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) published its final operational efficiency study report, which was completed independently by WSP and Foursquare ITP. The study was a condition of the fiscal year 2025 state budget to provide an in-depth analysis of RIPTA's operations, costs and performance.

RIPTA notes it previously released three draft sections of the study focused on peer agency comparisons to inform state budget discussions.

Among the key findings from the final report:

Despite serving an area more than twice the size of the average peer agency, RIPTA’s cost per trip is in line with peers.

Administrative costs are below average, and overall operating costs are in line with similar transit providers.

RIPTA maintains a higher farebox recovery rate and brings in more advertising revenue than most of its peers.

Fixed-route service performs well, particularly in core urban corridors, and remains the backbone of the system.

The study also makes recommendations for long-term sustainability, including investing in high-performing routes, reassessing underperforming services with equity in mind and leveraging technology to expand access and efficiency across the system.

RIPTA and its board of directors say they are in the process of reviewing and incorporating recommendations into the agency’s daily operations.

View the full report on RIPTA’s website.