Jonathan Rose Companies selected as development partner for transit-oriented housing at Metro-North's Beacon Station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will move ahead with transforming a parking lot adjacent to the Metro-North Railroad (Metro-North) Beacon Station into a transit-oriented development (TOD) following board approval.

Jonathan Rose Companies was selected as the developer for the 265-unit residential development with mixed-income housing. The development is the latest milestone that follows New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive actions to repurpose existing underused state-owned sites for housing. The redevelopment will complement the city of Beacon’s efforts to foster greater connectivity between the waterfront, Beacon Station and Main Street. Residents will be able to access midtown Manhattan via Metro-North’s Hudson Line in 78 minutes.

“The key to making our state a more affordable place to live is simple: build more housing, especially right next door to frequent and reliable transit service,” Hochul said. “By creating new housing next to the Beacon Metro-North Station, we are breathing new life into an underutilized site and giving more New Yorkers the opportunity to live in a vibrant community with an express train to New York City just next door. This project is a model for how thoughtful development can strengthen communities and make our state more affordable and livable.”

Made possible through the governor's Redevelopment of Underutilized Sites for Housing (RUSH) program, funding will support a structured parking garage to replace an existing Metro-North commuter parking area with new housing units. The RUSH program is an initiative spearheaded by Hochul to repurpose existing state sites and properties for housing. The initiative builds on the governor's Executive Order 30, which directed state agencies and authorities, including the MTA, to identify sites appropriate for housing development.

“Transit-oriented development is a double win for the region, creating lively, walkable communities while responding to Gov. Hochul’s commitment to new housing. We can’t wait to get started on the Beacon project,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The MTA says its TOD team works closely with the state, municipalities and the development community to leverage existing assets to generate new housing and increase ridership. This project will create waterfront housing units within walking distance to dining, entertainment and amenities that Beacon’s Main Street has to offer.