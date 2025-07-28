VIA Metropolitan Transit receives highest customer satisfaction rating in U.S. for transit agencies

VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) has received the highest overall customer satisfaction rating and Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the U.S. for 2024, according to a national benchmark from TransPro, a transit industry provider of consumer insights and performance metrics. The agency received a NPS of 72 in the July 2024 survey and a customer satisfaction score of 82 percent in the November 2024 survey — the highest scores awarded to any transportation agency in the U.S. in each category. VIA notes a NPS can range from -100 to 100 and is a key metric for measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“This means the experience of transit customers in San Antonio is comparable to the customers of businesses like Apple, Costco and USAA,” said TransPro Managing Principal Ehren Bingaman.

VIA says it has consistently outperformed the industry average over the past five years, maintaining an average NPS of 60 compared to the national transit average of 31. The agency has also averaged an 87 percent overall customer satisfaction rating since the summer of 2021.

“This national recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to creating a positive experience for everyone who rides VIA,” said VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera. “We’re honored that our customers continue to place their trust in us, and we’ll keep working to deliver faster, more frequent and reliable transportation that takes customers to what matters most.”