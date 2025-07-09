TransLink’s new advertising agreement with PATTISON Outdoor to help increase revenue, modernize rider messaging

TransLink and PATTISON Outdoor entered a new agreement to deliver additional real-time rider updates while boosting revenue to fund transit services. TransLink says the new agreement will help modernize how customer information and advertising is presented throughout the system.

Starting Aug. 1, TransLink says PATTISON Outdoor will be the main provider of advertising across the entire transit system, including on buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus and West Coast Express. This agreement will also roll out new digital tools to share service alerts, emergency messaging and customer updates more quickly and clearly.

“This new agreement with PATTISON Outdoor will help generate vital revenue to support transit services across our region,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “It will also effectively modernize our communication tools and deliver a better experience for our customers.”

What’s changing:

Improved real-time customer information, plus dynamic brand and product ads.

Replacing older overhead platform screens with high-definition motion displays.

Less paper ads, reducing the need for on-site changes.

“This agreement will bring significant opportunities for growth and impact across the entire region,” said PATTISON Outdoor Pacific Region Vice President and General Manager Jeff Richards. “We are incredibly proud of this milestone.”

TransLink says these upgrades support its efforts to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. According to the agency, more digital advertising will reduce the need for physical ad replacements, allowing transit staff to focus on other system priorities.