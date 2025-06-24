City of Phoenix renews Phoenix Transit West Facility operations contract with Transdev

The city of Phoenix renewed its contract with Transdev for the company to continue operating the Phoenix Transit West Facility. The renewal starts in July and includes a five-year base contract.

Transdev notes it has supported Phoenix’s transit network for over 50 years, providing safe, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions. The company has managed the city’s West Transit Facility since 2007 and will build upon its role in operating and maintaining the system.

Under this renewed contract, Transdev will oversee a fleet of 168 vehicles, including diesel, compressed natural gas and hybrid-electric buses, and additional electric vehicles in the near future. Transdev says its zero-emission fleet training programs will help prepare operators for the next generation of transit technology.

Transdev adds it also operates the city’s North and South Transit Facilities, as well as the operations control center. With this contract for the West Facility, Transdev will help oversee a service covering 30 percent of Phoenix’s transit system and vehicles traveling 6.5 million miles annually.