Fifteen projects awarded $39.5 million to help reduce congestion in Northern Virginia

The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded 15 projects $39.5 million through the I-395/95 Commuter Choice Program of Projects in an effort to reduce traffic congestion in Northern Virginia.

This Program of Projects includes 12 bus service enhancements for Arlington Transit, Alexandria Transit Company, Fairfax Connector, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Metrobus and OmniRide; one new Metrobus route; the improvement of Virginia Railway Express' Leeland Road Station; and future implementation of bus rapid transit on Route 1 in Fairfax County.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) manages Commuter Choice in partnership with the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission. NVTC says these projects are anticipated to support an estimated 3,800 additional daily transit trips in the I-395/95 corridor. They are estimated to result in over 53,000 hours of travel time savings and a reduction of nearly 22 million vehicle miles traveled annually.

"Everyone who lives or works in or visits Northern Virginia knows that traffic congestion can be daunting. Commuter Choice succeeds because it provides drivers with alternative ways to travel, taking cars off the road and improving commutes for everyone," said NVTC Board Chair David F. Snyder. "Commuter Choice in the I-395/95 corridor has funded multiple high-performing public transit services, and we expect these newly approved projects will continue those achievements."

NVTC conducted a one-month public comment period and held a virtual public hearing to solicit feedback on the proposed projects. NVTC notes more than 450 people responded in English and Spanish and most comments were in favor of the proposals.