Eno Center’s latest report explores how transit agencies can improve project delivery

Eno Center’s (Eno) new report aims to help transit agencies improve project delivery by outlining steps agencies can take to more effectively recruit, train and retain professionals who manage large projects.

Funded by the Federal Transit Administration, “The People Behind Major Transit Projects” report explores the challenges project managers face and identifies the skills, experience and support they need to succeed. To inform its recommendations and illustrate lessons relevant to agencies nationwide, the report features case studies of transit projects varying in size, scope and location.

The report describes a wide range of project management resources, including conferences, federal offices and documents, as well as programs offered by the American Public Transportation Association, Eno and the National Transit Institute. Eno notes these resources can help transit agencies adopt a more strategic approach to hiring, training and retaining project managers. They can also help future project managers chart their career paths.

Skills required for success

Talented and experienced managers are essential for keeping projects on schedule, minimizing expenses and satisfying stakeholders. The report underscores the challenges transit agencies face in finding qualified managers, largely due to the broad and demanding skill set the role requires.

In addition to technical expertise, project managers of large transit projects must possess strong communications, leadership, strategic thinking, interpersonal and problem-solving skills. The ability to make decisions under pressure is also essential.

Agency support and recruitment strategies

To help project managers succeed, transit agencies need to allocate sufficient resources, establish appropriate procedures and provide ongoing support to project teams. The report provides concrete recommendations for transit agencies, starting with the need to conduct a comprehensive review of personnel, processes and systems before undertaking projects.

To help agencies recruit and select members of project management teams, the report shares strategies that transit agencies can use to develop job descriptions, disseminate information about open positions and conduct interviews. While transit agencies are often unable to compete with the private sector on salaries, the report identifies how they should highlight the distinct advantages of working in the public sector.

While experienced consultants offer valuable expertise to project management teams, Eno says this report points out certain drawbacks of relying too heavily on consulting firms. For example, transit agencies report that their employees tend to have a stronger sense of ownership over a project and better relationships within their agencies and outside stakeholders. Moreover, an overreliance on consultants can result in a loss of institutional knowledge.

Retaining and developing talent

Eno notes retention is a major challenge for transit agencies, since many project management staff leave for better paying opportunities in the private sector. The pay disparities are greater for project managers than for junior staff, which makes it especially difficult to retain top talent.

Agencies can do a better job retaining employees by creating clear career advancement pathways and providing them with opportunities for long-term professional growth. Without sufficient training, project managers may struggle to navigate the complexities of transit projects, leading to inefficiencies, cost overruns, delays and unnecessary tension with stakeholders. This report finds that strong professional development and mentorship programs play a vital role in building a more capable workforce.

Training should be formalized and institutionalized in an agency. Since well-qualified project managers are key to consulting firms’ bottom lines, well-established consulting firms usually have more robust training and professional development programs than transit agencies. Some agencies do have extensive training programs, though. For example, Sound Transit established ST (Sound Transit) University to provide training for its entire workforce.

An important element of training is learning from previous projects. Unfortunately, Eno says many transit agencies fail to document the lessons they have learned after completing a project. Eno adds that agencies are often reluctant to memorialize their mistakes because it might embarrass staff, management and the organization. They also worry that documenting mistakes could jeopardize their ability to secure future funds.