People on the move: CATA names Todd Horsley its next CEO

Todd Horsley has been named the next CEO of the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA), effective July 15. With over 24 years of experience in public sector transportation, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, following his tenure as COO for the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

Most recently, Horsley served as the director of Northern Virginia transit programs with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, where he oversaw $600-plus million in state grant funding while providing compliance guidance to 10 transit systems.

“CATA is a remarkable transit system, doing big things in a vibrant, growing region,” Horsley said. “I’m excited about the possibilities and look forward to leading us into our next decade of innovation.”

"His strong mix of operations and regulatory experience are just what we were looking for,” said CATA CEO David Rishel, who will be transitioning out of the role once Horsley begins his tenure July 1.