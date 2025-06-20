Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning awards Metra $104 million in CMAQ grants

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) awarded Metra over $104 million in grants through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program.

The funding was approved as part of CMAP’s 2026-2030 regional CMAQ program and includes $80 million for the renovation of the historic Van Buren Street Station on the Metra Electric Line, $23.7 million for the purchase of three electric-powered switch locomotives and $800,000 for improvements to the Edgebrook Station on the Milwaukee District North Line.

“We’re grateful CMAP has seen the value of these projects to the region and included funding them in the 2026-2030 CMAP program,” said Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski. “Each of these three projects will help us address the goals of the CMAQ

Program to reduce congestion and pollution levels by improving and strengthening the sustainability of our transit system.”

The Van Buren Street Station project will be funded through the $80 million CMAQ grant, $10 million in federal Urbanized Area Formula Funding (Section 5307) and $24.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program, which supports surface transportation infrastructure projects with significant local or regional impact. Metra will also provide $20 million in local matching funds. Construction is expected to begin in late 2028.

The 129-year-old Van Buren Street Metra Station is located below street level on the east side of Michigan Avenue adjacent to Grant Park. Decades of water infiltration has damaged the historic facility’s pedestrian tunnels and waiting area, requiring a complete rehabilitation. While maintaining the station’s historic character, the project will provide waterproofing, enclosed platform warming shelters, digital signage and a modern green roof system. The plans also include two new elevators on the east side of Michigan Avenue, improving ADA accessibility.