San Mateo County Transportation Authority awards funding for transit, first/last mile improvements

The San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA) Board of Directors approved over $83 million in grant funding to advance local and regional projects that strengthen transit access, expand first/last mile connections and reduce traffic congestion throughout San Mateo County, Calif.

The funding supports two complementary grant programs focused on enhancing mobility and transit connectivity: the Fiscal Year 2026–2027 San Mateo County Shuttle Program and the inaugural 2025 Cycle 1 Regional Transit Connections (RTC) Program. Together, SMCTA says these programs represent a significant investment in public transit access, commuter options and equitable transportation infrastructure.

Peninsula Shuttle Program awards

The Peninsula Shuttle Program awarded $13.6 million in new Measure A Local Shuttle Program funds that supports funding for 23 shuttle routes across the county. A majority of the funding goes to support Commute.org’s commuter shuttles, which also connect with many of the county’s regional transit services like Caltrain, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and the ferry.

Programs receiving funding include:

19 commuter shuttle routes connecting regional transit systems to major employment centers in cities such as Brisbane, South San Francisco, Daly City, Redwood City and Millbrae.

Three community shuttle routes serving residents in South San Francisco and Menlo Park.

"Shuttles play a vital role in bridging the gap between neighborhoods, workplaces and transit stations,” said SMCTA Board Chair Carlos Romero. “These routes help reduce car trips, relieve congestion and expand access to public transit options countywide."

Regional Transit Connections (RTC) program awards

The SMCTA Board also approved $69.7 million in Measure W funds for the first cycle of the newly established RTC Program. Adopted in 2024, the RTC Plan identifies high priority transit connections that improve mobility across jurisdictional boundaries.

The funded projects fall into three categories: capital projects, transit operations and first/last mile improvements. Projects receiving funding include:

BART Next Generation Fare Gates — $10.3 million : Funding will upgrade fare gates at BART stations in San Mateo County. The new gates are designed to reduce fare evasion and improve safety by incorporating full-height barriers, better detection sensors and more accessible designs.

: Funding will upgrade fare gates at BART stations in San Mateo County. The new gates are designed to reduce fare evasion and improve safety by incorporating full-height barriers, better detection sensors and more accessible designs. Caltrain Redwood City Four-Track Hub Station and Grade Separations — $13.5 million : Funding will support preliminary engineering and environmental clearance for the planned Redwood City Transit Center. The project includes a four-track rail layout to allow express trains to pass local trains, improving service efficiency and reliability.

: Funding will support preliminary engineering and environmental clearance for the planned Redwood City Transit Center. The project includes a four-track rail layout to allow express trains to pass local trains, improving service efficiency and reliability. SamTrans Dumbarton West Connector — $16.25 million: Funding will support planning, environmental review and design for a new dedicated busway connecting the Peninsula to the Dumbarton Corridor. The project aims to address long-standing mobility gaps and to serve historically underserved communities with enhanced transit, bike and pedestrian facilities.

“The Regional Transit Connections Program is a game changer for San Mateo County,” said SMCTA Executive Director April Chan. “By investing in projects that strengthen connections between transit systems, we’re laying the groundwork for a more seamless, accessible and reliable network. These improvements help reduce congestion, support economic growth and make it easier for people to reach jobs, schools and essential services.”

SMCTA says its funding programs are made possible by voter-approved Measures A and W, which dedicate local sales tax revenue to critical transportation improvements in San Mateo County.