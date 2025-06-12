Chicago Transit Board authorizes land use agreement with City Colleges of Chicago

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) plans to sell its vacant land to the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) to develop the Malcolm X College South Campus, a new healthcare-focused campus on the South Side. This transaction, which was approved by the Chicago Transit Board, aims to support the continued revitalization of the Washington Park neighborhood and strengthen the longstanding partnership between CTA and CCC.

“This latest partnership is a win for transit, education and the surrounding neighborhood and further demonstrates how CTA connects people, jobs and communities,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “By working together, we are creating new opportunities that will help residents across the Chicago region discover new career paths and move towards their professional goals.”

The approximately 0.9-acre parcel, which was appraised at $370,000, is no longer required for transit operations. In exchange, and as part of the agreement, CCC will provide the equivalent value of the property in tuition credits to CTA employees over a five-year period. This exchange allows CTA to invest directly in workforce development and training while supporting CCC’s expansion of higher education opportunities on the South Side.

“City Colleges of Chicago creates pathways to upward mobility for talented Chicagoans across our great city, and this future campus will help to connect South Side residents to in-demand healthcare careers,” said CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado. “We’re pleased to partner with CTA on this unique exchange that benefits Chicago communities and the Chicago transit workforce.”

The future Malcolm X College South Campus will be located just north of the Garfield Green Line Station and will be ideally located to serve students who rely on transit for access to education. The CTA retains rights under the agreement to receive a portion of resale profits if the land is sold again within five years.

The transaction includes standard indemnification terms, environmental release provisions and conditions for reversion in the event of early resale.