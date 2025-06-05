Pennsylvania governor highlights need to invest in transit during visit at Rabbittransit

Rabbittransit hosted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll to help highlight the need for state funding for public transit.

The visit comes as the governor continues to advocate for his 2025–26 budget proposal, which includes $292 million in new mass transit funding, growing to $1.5 billion over the next five years. The governor's office says this is the first significant increase in state support for mass transit in more than a decade, benefiting 52 transit systems that serve nearly one million riders each day in rural, urban and suburban communities across the commonwealth.

“Just like we repair and maintain the bridges in rural and suburban communities, we owe it to the Pennsylvanians who take mass transit to be there for them and their families too,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Mass transit drives $5.4 billion in economic activity every year in Pennsylvania, and it enables businesses to affordably get their employees to offices and job site. It’s well worth the investment in our budget. For two years in a row, I’ve proposed the first major new investment in mass transit in more than a decade—the House has passed that proposal three times, and it’s now up to the Senate to act.”

The proposed budget would increase the portion of the sales and use tax dedicated to public transit from 7.68 percent to 9.43 percent, generating $292 million in new annual funding next year and more than $330 million annually by 2029–30.

That investment will support transit systems across the commonwealth, including:

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which provides nearly a quarter billion rides annually.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit, which has invested $2 billion across Pennsylvania in the past five years.

Regional and local transit systems that serve communities from Erie to Altoona, Hazleton to Harrisburg and Reading to Williamsport.

The Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority (SRTA)—which includes Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit—provides critical services across 12 counties, including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. According to the governor's office, every day, 9,200 riders rely on SRTA and nearly 60 percent of them have no other transportation option.

Under Gov. Shapiro’s budget, SRTA would receive $29.3 million in state operating funds, a $5.7 million increase over this year.

SRTA is also planning a major infrastructure project: a new 235,000-square-foot transit facility on Cameron Street in Harrisburg, replacing an outdated headquarters that can no longer support safe and efficient operations. The new facility, including administrative offices, a modern transfer center and maintenance space, is expected to be completed by 2029.

"Governor Shapiro’s proposal isn’t just smart policy—it’s a lifeline for Pennsylvanians who rely on public transit to get to dialysis, chemo appointments or their jobs. Right now, transit systems are losing drivers, cutting service and falling behind just as ridership is surging,” said SRTA Executive Director Richard Farr. “This investment means we can hire and retain workers, improve reliability and keep people connected to opportunity. Transit supports every county in the commonwealth, and when we invest in transit, we invest in our economy and our communities."