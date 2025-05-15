APTA’s new report reveals U.S. transit ridership increasing to 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels

U.S. public transit ridership has rebounded to 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to two new reports from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). APTA notes the national office occupancy rate is trailing behind transit’s recovery, sitting at 52 percent.

APTA’s 75th edition of the Public Transportation Fact Book and its latest Ridership Policy Brief highlight the industry's rebound, with transit agencies delivering 7.7 billion passenger trips in 2024 – 491 million more than the previous year.

“We’re seeing remarkable recovery across all modes of public transportation, demonstrating the resilience and ongoing importance of public transit and passenger rail in connecting our communities,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Ridership continues to rebound despite limited office attendance, proving public transportation serves far more than traditional commuters. Our systems are vital lifelines, taking people to work, school, healthcare and special community events.”

APTA found that bus ridership has shown a particularly strong resurgence since bus riders tend to be younger and work in service industry jobs that require in-person attendance. APTA also found that ridership patterns vary based on city size. In general, smaller cities have restored their ridership to higher levels than larger cities.

Key highlights from the 2024 Public Transportation Fact Book and Ridership Policy Brief include:

Economic impact and investment

Public transportation delivers a strong return on investment—$5 in economic output for every $1 invested.

More than 77 percent of federal transit funding flows to the private sector.

Transit riders can save more than $13,000 annually compared to driving.

Service and infrastructure

Transit agencies provided 4.27 billion vehicle revenue miles of service in 2022, an increase from 2021.

The number of rail systems grew to 99, a 62 percent increase from 2002.

More than 1,600 zero-emission buses are now in service.

Transit accessibility for people with wheelchairs and other mobility challenges has improved dramatically, with bus accessibility reaching 99.8 percent in 2024, up from 95 percent in 2004.

Modal recovery trends

Demand response services have recovered to 93 percent, the highest of any mode.

Bus ridership has recovered to 86 percent of 2019 levels, leading all fixed-route transit modes.

Smaller cities (population under 100,000) have recovered to 88 percent of pre-pandemic ridership.

Rail modes have recovered to 72 percent of 2019 levels, with continued growth expected.

“Our findings show that federal transit investments are delivering real results. Across the country, workers are building parts, designing systems and developing new technology to keep public transit and passenger rail moving,” Skoutelas said. “Continued federal investment will improve safety, boost efficiency and keep projects on schedule. We urge Congress to support strong, consistent funding for public transportation to create jobs, drive innovation and strengthen America’s economy.”

Both APTA’s 2024 Public Transportation Fact Book and the Ridership Policy Brief are available online.