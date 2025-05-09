SANDAG Board of Directors approves $1.3 billion FY26 budget

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board of Directors approved a $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026 to support the planning and delivery of transportation infrastructure, services and long-term mobility improvements across the San Diego region.

“Like communities across the country, SANDAG is facing rising costs and difficult decisions,” said SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. “This budget focuses on the basics, making practical investments to ensure public dollars are managed responsibly as we prepare for an uncertain economic future.”

The budget, which includes funding for more than 200 projects across the region, takes effect on July 1, 2025. The FY26 budget is funded through a combination of state (42 percent), federal (31 percent) and local funding (27 percent), including TransNet, the region’s voter-approved sales tax:

$682.9 million for the capital program: More than 110 projects, including highway, bike, rail, border mobility improvements and environmental protection and preservation efforts across the region.

$232.8 million passed through to the cities, county and transit operators: These TransNet funds are for local street and road projects, new transit operations, transit system improvements and more.

$104.6 million for the overall work program: Nearly 60 planning projects and programs help guide future transportation decisions.

$86.6 million for regional operations and services: More than 30 services support the ongoing management of key mobility programs, including the SR 125 Toll Road, freeway service patrol and the SANDAG vanpool program.

SANDAG notes the budget positions the association to remain eligible for future state and federal funding while aligning current spending with available resources and regional priorities.