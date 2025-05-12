San Antonio City Council moves to establish Multimodal Transportation Commission

The San Antonio City Council passed an ordinance to create a new Multimodal Transportation Commission, which will provide input and recommendations on policies affecting drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

The commission’s creation follows a series of policy adoptions, including the Bike Network Plan in January 2025, the 2024 Complete Streets Policy, the updated Vision Zero Action Plan and the Transit-Oriented Development Policy Framework. Each of these initiatives recognized the need for a dedicated group of citizens to guide implementation and ensure public input in shaping the city’s transportation future.

“Creating this commission marks a new era of community-driven planning,” said Transportation Department Director Catherine “Cat” Hernandez. “We’re building transportation policy with real input from those who drive, walk, bike or bus and who rely on our streets every day.”

The 13-member commission will include representatives from each City Council district, as well as appointees from key agencies such as VIA Metropolitan Transit and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Members will also represent key user groups, including transit riders, cyclists, traffic engineers and transportation-disadvantaged individuals—those who are elderly, disabled or low-income.

The commission will advise on:

Updates to transportation-related plans and city codes.

Metrics and benchmarks for safer mobility systems.

Exceptions to the city's complete streets policy.

Ongoing projects and policies from the city’s transportation department.

By formalizing this commission, the city says it reinforces its commitment to sustainable, data-informed decision-making that is in line with national transportation trends.

“The Multimodal Transportation Commission will help ensure that our streets are designed for everyone,” Hernandez said. “It’s a bold step toward achieving Vision Zero and supporting a healthier, more resilient city.”