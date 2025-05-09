USDOT’s Build America Bureau announces NOFO for Regional Infrastructure Accelerators grant program

A notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) was made available by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Build America Bureau. The NOFO issued is for $20 million in no-match grants for the Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Program. The program funds technical resources, planning and project development to expedite regional transportation infrastructure through innovative financing and delivery methods, including public-private partnerships.

The Build America Bureau previously awarded $34 million to 24 accelerators that expedite planning, development and delivery at the local and regional levels. For example, the Central Ohio Transit Authority is using its funding to develop the $8 billion LinkUS Mobility Initiative, a comprehensive regional transportation and development plan to accommodate population growth and expand transportation options.

Complete applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by June 16, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Interested applicants should visit the Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Program to learn more about the program and the Build America Bureau, which administers multiple technical assistance programs to build capacity at local and regional levels to explore innovative funding, financing and delivery solutions.

The Build America Bureau advances investment in transportation infrastructure by lending federal funds to qualiﬁed borrowers, clearing roadblocks for credit worthy projects and encouraging best practices in project planning, ﬁnancing, delivery and operations.