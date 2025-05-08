Access Planning joins Nelson\Nygaard

Access Planning (Access) is now a part of Nelson/Nygaard. As a single integrated firm, Nelson/Nygaard says it is now in a stronger position to help U.S. and Canadian transit agencies, cities and regions untangle complex challenges.

Access says it is a strategic advisory and transportation planning firm that helps city builders envision the possible, untangle complexity and make decisions that shape cities for the better. It has experience working on:

Major infrastructure projects

Regional and city-wide planning and strategy

Transit network and systems projects

Transit facilities and transit-oriented development projects

New and emerging mobility projects

With offices in Vancouver and Toronto, Access works with city builders, policy makers and community leaders to improve the way people experience and move through urban environments. Since 2015, Access has helped clients across the West Coast in the U.S. and Canada to advance ambitious infrastructure and policy projects with expertise in strategic planning, governance, major project development, and program management.

Nelson/Nygaard notes it has collaborated with Access on many projects over the years—from master planning 19 of Toronto’s rail stations and creating citywide design guidance for people-centered transit access to envisioning Vancouver’s new bus rapid transit network. Like Nelson\Nygaard, Access has worked for some of Canada’s largest cities, transit agencies and airports, including the city of Toronto, TransLink and Toronto Pearson International Airport, as well as major U.S. transit agencies.