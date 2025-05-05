GoTriangle selects Hoffman & Associates as master developer of Triangle Mobility Hub

GoTriangle, in partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, selected Hoffman & Associates to servce as the master developer for the Triangle Mobility Hub, a transformative 19-acre, mixed-use community located within Research Triangle Park (RTP). Anchored by a state-of-the-art, multi-modal transit center, the project will redefine how residents and visitors connect, live, work and play across North Carolina’s Triangle Region.

GoTriangel says the Triangle Mobility Hub is set to be a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use development, providing seamless connections between bus service, bike and pedestrian pathways, and future connections to bus rapid transit and rail service. The project will also include a curated mix of residential, commercial, office and retail spaces designed to foster a dynamic community and bring the bold vision of connectivity, placemaking and environmental sustainability to life.

Located just off I-40 and less than a mile from Hub RTP, the downtown destination for Research Triangle Park, the Triangle Mobility Hub is strategically positioned to serve as a gateway to the region.

"We are honored to be selected as the master developer for this landmark neighborhood, which will celebrate both connectivity and nature," said Hoffman & Associates President Maria Thompson. "With established roots in Raleigh, shaped by transformative projects like RUS Bus, Seaboard Station and Union West, we have built a strong foundation in the Triangle. Building on this experience, we are excited to bring our vision to the Triangle Mobility Hub. Our proven track record in developing vibrant, mixed-use neighborhoods, coupled with our commitment to sustainable and innovative development that puts community first, positions us to create a dynamic, transit-oriented, mixed-use center here in Durham."

Designed with connectivity and community at its core, the Triangle Mobility Hub will include:

A multi-modal transit center, including covered boarding bays, covered loading zones for paratransit, microtransit and rideshare vehicles, air-conditioned waiting areas and additional passenger amenities.

A mix of residential and commercial offerings—including new headquarters for GoTriangle— designed to bring energy and activity to the district, with housing seamlessly integrated alongside retail, office and public spaces.

A hotel to welcome travelers and visitors.

“The Triangle Mobility Hub is the logical next step toward bringing dynamic and integrated transit offerings to the people of our region, and GoTriangle cannot be more excited to get to work building our new headquarters,” said GoTriangle Acting President and CEO Byron Smith. “Once completed, the Triangle Mobility Hub will serve not just as a public transportation hub that unites our entire region, but also as a hub for commerce, life and culture. Yes, it will be a starting point for moving people throughout the region and the state, but it will also be a destination unto itself.”

"...For residents across the greater Triangle region—including the 55,000 employees who commute to Research Triangle Park—this project represents a major milestone in establishing a reliable, frequent and fast regional transit network that connects people to jobs, healthcare and more," said Travis Crayton, vice president of planning and public policy, Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina. "We are thankful for our strong partnership with GoTriangle, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hoffman team and partners to deliver this project..."

GoTriangle notes Hoffman & Associates has roots in the Triangle, with a growing portfolio of community-centered projects across the state. The firm is currently leading the redevelopment of Union West in Raleigh, N.C., and is partnered with GoTriangle on RUS Bus, a catalytic transit-oriented development in downtown Raleigh that will open this summer, integrating bus and rail connections.

GoTriangle adds the addition of the Triangle Mobility Hub project reflects Hoffman’s commitment to sustainable urban development that prioritizes public transit, connectivity and community. The Hoffman & Associates its team is committed to working with its partners to preserve and enhance the Triangle Mobility Hub site’s natural features, including its unique topography and adjacent protected woodlands. The landscape will be thoughtfully integrated into the neighborhood’s design, supporting sustainability goals and offering residents a direct connection to the outdoors.

The project is being delivered with Hoffman & Associates is serving as master developer, working with Oppidan, LS3P, HDR, Swift Partners, Moriarty, CBRE, Greystar and Concord.