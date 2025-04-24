Inglewood Transit Connect project starts rephased approach to center community needs

The city of Inglewood, Calif.’s,(ITC) will be taking a rephased approach after reviewing insights from engagement with the community, including workshops and one-on-one meetings with business owners and community members. The city describes the ITC as a community-rooted transportation investment approach designed to make it easier for residents to travel within and around the city.

Officials view the reimagined approach as a critical first step in meeting the core needs of Inglewood residents and businesses, including traffic relief, connected and walkable neighborhoods and a more accessible downtown area.

“With the world watching us as we prepare to host the 2028 Olympics, we’re also looking inward—listening to our community and taking strategic steps to deliver on what matters most to the people who live and work here,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. “This updated and phased approach to the ITC is our response to what we’ve heard: a desire for traffic relief and improved quality of life, connected and walkable neighborhoods and a revitalized downtown reflecting Inglewood’s existing vibrant culture.”

The phased approach is supported by transportation agency partners including the California State Transportation Agency and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro), along with elected officials and civic leaders.

Rephased for impact, rooted in community voices

Phase 1 of the ITC will focus on investing in the city’s downtown Market Street area with improved storefront and tenant-friendly improvements, coupled with a transit plan that delivers several mobility hubs with convenient access from the L.A. Metro K and C lines, upgraded sidewalks, improved shuttle services and bus-only lanes and enhanced smart traffic signal synchronization technology.

“Market Street is more than a historic business corridor—it’s a reflection of who we are,” Butts said. “That’s why we’re starting there first.”

The phasing strategy allows the city to jumpstart improvements that benefit residents and small businesses immediately while avoiding construction disruptions near Prairie Avenue ahead of or during the Olympics. Simultaneously, Phase 1 improvements will preserve a future option for a high-capacity automated people mover designed to serve long term growth in the city.

“The rephased ITC is designed to invest in Market Street as a priority now ahead of the Olympics and help residents move more freely throughout the city—not just in and out of it,” said District 3 Councilmember Eloy Morales. “This plan makes it easier to support our small businesses and walk to your favorite restaurant or shop downtown while improving your safety along the way.”

The city notes the mobility enhancements are funded and on track for delivery.

“As part of this effort, we will work to consolidate and upgrade existing local circulator services and create a new branded service to help connect the residents to our Inglewood destinations,” said District 4 Councilmember Dionne Faulk.

Growth that supports local b usiness

Recognizing the importance of local storefronts to the community, the city says it is taking a proactive and transparent approach to ensure small businesses are empowered to thrive. The number of businesses impacted by the ITC Project has been reduced from the originally projected 44 to 23. The city notes each of these businesses will receive relocation support, supplemental grants and promotional assistance.

“Our goal isn’t just to minimize disruption—it’s to help these businesses build back stronger,” said District 2 Councilmember Alex Padilla. “We’re providing the tools and resources businesses need to stay rooted right here in Inglewood.”

In parallel, the city is launching Destination Market Street, which will provide grants for storefront upgrades and tenant improvements, invest in streetscape investments and update transit-oriented plans to support local businesses along and around Market Street.

What’s n ext

On April 22, the Inglewood City Council authorized a contract with the ITC project’s best value proposer,initiate design activities.