Government of Ontario to invest C$1.5 million to support public transit in county of Simcoe

The government of Ontario is investing C$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) to support public transit operated by the county of Simcoe, Ontario, through the 2024-25 Gas Tax program, which supports public transit systems in 106 municipalities, representing 93 percent of all Ontarians, and provides C$0.02 per liter (US$0.10 per gallon) of gasoline sold in Ontario to support municipal transit systems. The funding will be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

“This funding is great news for people across the region,” said MPP of Simcoe-Grey, Ontario, Brian Saunderson. “Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, we are investing in local transit to give people more ways to connect with work, school and the people and places that matter most to them.”

The government of Ontario notes the county of Simcoe funding is in addition to the following amounts that four local municipalities will each receive:

Clearview Township - C$131,352 (US$94,708)

Town of New Tecumseth - C$125,815 (US$90,709)

Town of Wasaga Beach - C$239,168 (US$172,447)

Town of Collingwood/The Blue Mountains - C$343,932 (US$247,985)

“No matter where you live, workers and families deserve access to fast, reliable and affordable public transit that connects them to good jobs and housing,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Our government will continue to work with municipalities in every corner of our province to improve their transit systems, so they can provide the services Ontarians depend on for decades to come.”

“We thank MPP Saunderson and the Ontario government for making this announcement and investing in our LINX Transit service and ultimately our residents. Starting in 2018 with just one route, we’ve now expanded LINX Transit to six routes connecting the majority of our Simcoe County communities to key service, labor and education hubs across the region. With this investment, we’ll continue to build on our success and provide affordable, reliable and accessible transportation options to even more residents,” said Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke.