PRT, Dormont Borough seeking partnership for TOD along Red Line

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) and Dormont Borough are jointly seeking a partner to transform two parking lots along the Red Line into a mixed-used and mixed-income community to grow the neighborhood and increase transit ridership.

Developers are encouraged to submit their qualifications and concepts for the 2.5-acre site next to Dormont Junction by May 26. PRT notes nearly 100,000 riders use Dormont Junction yearly.

“We’re very excited about this project. It has the potential to become a true win-win that brings more riders to our system and adds to the vibrancy of Dormont,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We’re eager to hear from developers to help make this dream a reality.”

PRT notes the project would be the first joint development project under PRT’s current transit-oriented development (TOD) program, which aims to foster economic vitality, increase transit ridership and promote smart growth throughout Allegheny County, Pa.

"This development is extremely important to Dormont. Not only will it bring new residents who will ride the Red Line and 41 bus route, but it will also help us redevelop the West Liberty Avenue corridor, with new small businesses and a people-centered streetscape," said Dormont Council President Jen Mazzocco.

PRT says the project would also provide them with a new source of revenue in the form of developer lease payments. The agency notes it studied the opportunity to redevelop the site and engaged the community in 2019. In 2024, PRT secured a $500,000 federal grant to redesign and reconstruct the nearly 30-year-old station to make it safer and more accessible.