L.A. Metro celebrates completion of latest TOD project, Lorena Plaza

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro), in partnership with A Community of Friends (ACOF), has completed the construction of Lorena Plaza, a mixed-use housing development for low-income households, with half the apartments prioritized for veterans who are low income or experiencing homelessness. According to L.A. Metro, this transit-oriented development (TOD) is a part of the agency’s efforts to continue to grow its TOD housing portfolio to 10,000 homes by 2031.

“Projects like Metro’s Lorena Plaza exemplify a viable path to providing Angelenos with stable housing and opportunities through the Metro Joint Development Program—a program I had the honor of directing as chair of Metro two years ago,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor and L.A. Metro Board Member Hilda L. Solis. “Our goal was to create 10,000 housing units on Metro-owned properties by 2031, with at least half designated as affordable. Today, we celebrate not only one of many new affordable housing projects in the First District but also the collaboration of partners like A Community of Friends, who are crucial in working together to create meaningful solutions to housing challenges in Boyle Heights and throughout Los Angeles County.”

Lorena Plaza, which includes a four-story apartment building with 48 income-restricted homes above 7,500 square feet of community serving retail space, is located just north of the L.A. Metro E Line Indiana Station in Boyle Heights, Calif. The development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to families earning 30 to 50 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). L.A. Metro notes that 32 of the apartments will be set aside as supportive housing for households earning up to 30 percent of AMI, while the remaining 16 apartments will be set aside for households earning up to 50 percent of AMI.

L.A. Metro says Lorena Plaza will also provide its tenants with supportive services including case management, life skills classes, family and children’s services and substance use recovery assistance. Residential amenities include on-site offices for management and service providers, on-site laundry, a community room, a children’s play area and an outdoor courtyard.

“I remember being here when this was a construction site and had been unable to break ground for more than 15 years because of red tape,” said Los Angeles Mayor and L.A. Metro Board Member Karen Bass. “By taking bold action, we broke away from the old ways of doing things and replaced it with a new approach focused on solutions, results and speed. I am glad to be here today to celebrate the opening of Lorena Plaza, which will serve veterans and families.”

L.A. Metro says its Vision 2028 Strategic Plan encourages the development of affordable housing near transit to give more people, especially in low-income communities, better access to transit. In 2021, the L.A Metro Board established this goal of expanding its housing portfolio through the Joint Development program to 10,000 homes by 2031. The agency says at least 5,000 of the apartments will be restricted to affordable rents for lower and moderate-income households. To meet the goal, L.A. Metro has partnered with local developers to increase the supply of high-quality housing on Metro properties, especially income-restricted apartments. In addition to providing much-needed housing, these new projects can advance many community development goals and serve as a gateway to the L.A. Metro transit system.

“We’re excited to welcome 48 families to new transit-connected homes at Lorena Plaza,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Housing and transportation are the two biggest household expenses for families, so by building affordable housing near transit through our Joint Development Program, we are giving a big hand to families who need it most. Metro is proud to do all we can to ease the housing shortage in L.A. County and make this region a more affordable, vibrant and sustainable place to live.”

This summer, another one of L.A. Metro’s joint development projects, Santa Monica Vermont Apartments, will open and provide 187 apartments and retail spaces, including a health center and food court, focused on local businesses at the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro station.