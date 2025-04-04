LIT highlights keynote speakers for its 2025 Leadership Summit

Latinos In Transit (LIT) has rolled out its lineup of keynote speakers for its 2025 Leadership Summit, which will be hosted by Rio Metro Regional Transit District, on Oct. 2-4 in Albuquerque, N.M. LIT says it has gathered these leaders to share their insights and expertise to empower attendees with tools for success in leadership, communication and career advancement.

LIT has brought on AC Transit Chief Operating Officer Salvador Llamas, LIT’s 2024 Member of the Year, to deliver the keynote address during its Leadership Luncheon. His address, “From Immigrant to C-Suite Executive: Inspiring Future Leaders Through Lessons Learned,” will help to set the tone of the event as LIT leadership works to recognize success stories from within LIT.

LIT says, as a three-year-old immigrant to the United States, Llamas faced cultural and language barriers growing up in Los Angeles County. His decision to enlist in the U.S. Marines proved to be a turning point, forging the discipline and leadership skills that propelled his career in public transit. Now a top executive in the industry, Llamas is committed to giving back and shaping the future of transit leadership.

LIT has also invited Mitch Savoie Hill as the opening plenary keynote speaker. A certified professional coach, International TEDx speaker, published author and corporate trainer, Savoie Hill brings over 30 years of leadership experience in hospitality, real estate management and construction industries. LIT says her session, “DISCoteca: Relationships are a Dance - Learn How to Follow & Lead Effectively,” will equip attendees with effective communication techniques through the lens of Latin dance principles. Whether leading a team, collaborating with peers, or engaging in personal relationships, LIT says participants will gain invaluable skills to:

Identify behavioral and learning styles of others quickly and effectively.

Adapt communication and teaching styles for better collaboration.

Determine when it is most effective to lead or follow.

To close off the event, LIT has brought on strategic training and consulting expert, Gregory Bradley, J.D. With over 28 years of experience in human resources management, labor relations and leadership development, Bradley, principal of Bradley Consulting & Training, will present “Climbing the Ladder of Leadership.” His keynote will address the challenges transit agencies face in filling leadership positions, the lack of clear career pathways and how individuals can proactively prepare themselves for leadership roles. This interactive session will explore how attendees can:

Develop leadership skills to advance within their organizations.

Navigate career growth and succession planning challenges.

Support others in their leadership journey.

LIT says Bradley’s vast expertise and passion for workforce development will leave participants motivated to take the next step in their careers or mentor others in their professional climb.