OCTA remains on track to improve Orange County’s transportation network

According to recent findings of an independent Measure M2 Performance Assessment, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) remains on track in the agency’s ongoing effort to successfully improve Orange County’s transportation network.

The assessment covered the period from July 2021 to June 2024 and was conducted by Sjoberg Evashenk Consulting.The assessment evaluated OCTA’s efficiency, effectiveness and compliance in delivering transportation improvements funded through the half-cent sales tax initiative.

Measure M was first approved by voters in 1991 and renewed in 2006. OCTA says Measure M is expected to result in approximately $14 billion of investments in Orange County’s transportation system through 2041, making improvements to local freeways, streets and transit.

According to the report, OCTA has delivered more than half of the program’s pledged projects since the renewed measure officially went into effect in 2011.

“The findings of this independent review reflect OCTA’s commitment to smart and responsible investments in Orange County’s transportation infrastructure,” said OCTA Chair and Orange County Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “Measure M continues to make a real difference in improving mobility, and we will continue to implement best practices to ensure efficiency, transparency and fiscal prudence.”

Key findings from the assessment

The report found that OCTA continues to make substantial progress toward meeting the measure’s six overarching goals, which include relieving traffic congestion, improving streets and freeways, expanding transit options and protecting the environment.

OCTA was recognized for strong program management practices, ensuring that projects are delivered efficiently while safeguarding public funds. The agency was commended for maintaining sound fiscal practices, leveraging state and federal dollars efficiently and successfully adapting to economic fluctuations.

The assessment also found OCTA fully complies with all requirements outlined in the measure, including maintaining strict oversight of sales tax expenditures and conducting annual eligibility assessments for local jurisdictions. Additionally, OCTA was praised for its ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in its communication with the board of directors, the Taxpayer Oversight Committee and the public.

Ongoing improvements and recommendations

OCTA notes that while no major deficiencies were identified, the consultant provided four recommendations for continued enhancement, including:

Increasing clarity when updating project schedules and cost estimates. Improving documentation regarding vendor selection processes. Updating administrative policies to streamline the notice-to-proceed process. Faster processing of vendor payments to maintain efficiency.

The agency says it has already taken steps to address these areas and will provide implementation updates in its quarterly reports on the Measure M program. Since voters renewed Measure M in 2006, OCTA says it has conducted regular independent performance assessments every three years to ensure accountability.