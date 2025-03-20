Pace leadership reviews updates to ReVision network restructuring project and transit investments

Pace leadership and its board of directors came together to discuss critical investments in the agency’s transit network, including an update on Pace’s ongoing ReVision network restructuring project and a vanpool vehicle procurement.

The meeting’s main focus was an update from Jarrett Walker and Associates (JWA) on the next phase of ReVision, Pace’s comprehensive network restructuring initiative. Pace says it will be moving forward with the development of a Draft Network Plan, which will shape the future of suburban transit service.

“This is a crucial moment for Pace. With sustainable funding, we can enhance frequency, expand access and create a more connected transit network. Without it, we face the risk of a skeleton system that limits opportunity and mobility,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

Board members provided feedback on two funding scenarios:

A short-term, status quo scenario that streamlines existing routes within current funding levels. A growth scenario that assumes additional funding, allowing for expanded service, particularly in coverage-oriented areas while targeting investments in high-ridership routes.

"ReVision is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to realign suburban transit service with the way people travel today," Metzger said. "We are committed to balancing ridership growth with expanded coverage to best serve our diverse communities."

Pace says the Draft Network Plan will be developed in the coming months, with additional public outreach planned before finalizing recommendations later this year.

The Pace Board of Directors also voted to approve the purchase of 125 new minivans, which will help to expand the agency’s vanpool program. Pace said these vans will replace aging vehicles that have exceeded their useful life, ensuring continued access to the shared-ride program.