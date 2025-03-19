WeGo, TDOT partner under Community Impact Partner program

WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) through the Community Impact Partner (CIP) program. This will allow the two agencies to strengthen their work together. WeGo says the partnership will amplify the benefits of Choice Lanes to its riders with posters at transit shelters throughout the South Nashville, Tenn., community.

TDOT has also committed to allowing WeGo to operate its buses in Choice Lanes for free, which means transit riders can utilize the lanes at no additional cost.

“At TDOT, we’re continually seeking ways to safely enhance travel efficiency for all commuters,” said Deputy Gov. and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “This partnership with WeGo exemplifies our commitment to supporting multimodal transportation across the state. Whether you're traveling by bus or vehicle, Choice Lanes offers everyone the option of a more reliable trip on I-24 - without an additional cost to riders. We're proud to work with WeGo to expand and improve travel options for our citizens.”

WeGo says utilizing Choice Lanes will allow for riders to experience more reliable trip times and improved route timing and performance. The agency hopes more reliable routes will increase ridership, decreasing congestion on the I-24 Southeast corridor.

“Congestion is a major problem for not only personal vehicles in Nashville, but also our public transit operations,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “Having access to the Choice Lanes will help WeGo to improve service and reliability. We appreciate our partnership with TDOT and look forward to improving transportation in Middle Tennessee.”

The campaign was posted on WeGo transit shelters on March 14 and includes a QR code to the project webpage for more information on how the Choice Lanes are expected to enhance transit options throughout the Nashville area.