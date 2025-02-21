LTD approves three-year CBA with ATU 757

The Lane Transit District (LTD) Board of Directors has approved a three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 757 (ATU) representing members of LTD’s facilities department.

“The frontline workers who maintain LTD’s facilities are an essential part of our agency. This agreement is an investment in both LTD’s infrastructure and more importantly, the people who keep it running,” said LTD CEO Jameson Auten. “These employees improve our physical spaces, fix what’s broken and ensure LTD’s entire system runs seamlessly.”

Highlights of the agreement for LTD’s facilities maintenance employees include:

Immediate, competitive wage scale increases.

Three annual across-the-board wage increases that converts workers to a step-based wage progression.

Retain comprehensive benefits package for employees and their dependents. LTD will review the retirement plan for potential adjustments by June 30, 2025.

"Securing this first union contract is a significant victory for our new members,” said ATU Local 757 Executive Board Officer Bill Bradley. “Over the next three years, this agreement will provide improved wages and the job security that comes with a strong ATU union contract. When labor and management work together in good faith, we create a stronger, more sustainable workforce for the future."

The new contract runs through June 30, 2028.