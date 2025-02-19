New Greater Washington Partnership report shows ripple effects of Maryland Transit Administration’s capital and operating expenditures

A new report from the Greater Washington Partnership, in collaboration with EY, analyzed the economic ripple effects of the Maryland Transit Administration’s (MTA) capital and operating expenditures.

The report, The Economic Impact of the Maryland Transportation Administration’s Capital and Operating Expenditures, highlights the agency’s significant combined direct, indirect and induced impact on jobs and economic output across the state.

Based on MTA’s fiscal year (FY) 2020-2024 average annual capital expenditures and FY24 operating expenditures, the report reveals that during a typical year the agency supports $2.7 billion in total economic output, $1.7 billion in total GDP, $930 million in total labor income and 9,660 total jobs statewide. The data is also broken out across three regions within the state.

According to the Greater Washington Partnership, the study is a tool to inform a holistic analysis of the impact of transit investments – not just for riders, but for the broader economy.

“This report affirms a simple, but powerful idea our constituents know through lived experience — you cannot have economic mobility without physical mobility,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. “In order to create jobs and build communities that are thriving and winning, we need to move in partnership to invest in transit. The Moore-Miller administration’s vision for transit is just one piece of our broader mission to invest in transportation that keeps people safe and grows the economy.”

“The Maryland Transit Administration is more than just a transportation provider—it’s an economic engine,” said Greater Washington Partnership CEO Kathy Hollinger. “By delivering critical services, supporting businesses and creating jobs, MTA is at the center of efforts to build a thriving, connected Maryland. The report provides policymakers with the data they need to support sustainable investments in our transit infrastructure.”

Key findings from the report include:

Over the past five years (FY20-FY24), MTA’s annual capital expenditures averaged $580 million, with 71 percent ($410 million) spent within Maryland. According to the report, the spending supported $610 million in economic output and created 2,920 average jobs over the five-year period.

In FY24, MTA’s direct operating expenditure totaled $1.1 billion, with 81 percent ($920 million) spent locally. The report notes the funds supported $2 billion in economic output and helped create 6,130 jobs statewide.

“We are committed to creating data-driven tools to support development of solutions on transportation and other investments that foster economic growth,” Hollinger said. “We thank our partners at EY and in the Moore-Miller Administration for being part of this effort to make our region more competitive and prosperous.”

The full report can be read on Greater Washington Partnership’s website.