Miami-Dade County breaks ground on new transit-oriented community to improve community transit access

Miami-Dade County, Fla., commemorated the start of construction on its $ 1 billion mixed-use transit-oriented community (TOC) at Upland Park, which is being built adjacent to the Dolphin Park and Ride Metrobus Station in west Miami-Dade. In partnership with Terra, a residential and commercial development firm, the county is working to establish easier access to essential services and opportunities for residents.

“Through public-private partnerships, we are accelerating smart solutions by adding new transit-oriented communities along major transit corridors,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These developments provide public transportation connections to employment centers, schools, arts and culture and healthcare, making it easier for residents to access essential services and opportunities. Upland Park is a prime example of how we are continuing to build a better community for all and a future-ready Miami-Dade County. Located alongside the 836 Expressway, which features a dedicated bus lane, this development will provide residents with seamless and efficient transit options, further integrating smart mobility solutions into our growing region.”

Designed by PPK Architects, in collaboration with master plan architect Arquitectonica and urban planner Plusurbia Design, the county says Upland Park will be a 47-acre development built from the ground up to be a fully integrated multimodal transit hub with residential, retail and commercial uses. Miami-Dade County notes this project is being made possible through concepts such as transit-supportive land uses, mobility alternatives and ample open spaces for holistic live, work and play environments.

The Dolphin Park and Ride transit hub provides direct access to the county’s East-West Corridor, which is currently serving commuters with the Metrobus 836 Express Route that connects Downtown Miami to the city of Doral and other urban areas in west Miami-Dade.

“As our community continues to grow, we must prioritize smart, sustainable development that enhances connectivity and quality of life,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 12 Juan Carlos Bermudez. “Upland Park is a significant step forward in ensuring that residents of West Dade have greater access to transit, jobs and essential services. This project, in partnership with Terra, is a model for how we can integrate housing, transportation and economic opportunities to create a more vibrant and accessible Miami-Dade County.”

According to the county, once completed, Upland Park will become the largest TOC in Miami-Dade County to date, generating over one billion dollars in revenue for Miami-Dade County from a 90-year development and land lease agreement. The multi-phased development will include more than 2,000 mid-rise and garden style multifamily apartments, approximately 282,000 square feet of retail and about 414,000 square feet of commercial space. Phase One, which is now under construction, encompasses a total of 578 multifamily apartments slated for delivery in 2026.

“I am happy to see that we are moving forward with this transit-supportive development directly next to a fast-growing community that’s surrounded by a major commercial and employment hub in west Dade,” said Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works Interim Director Josiel Ferrer-Diaz. “By leveraging partnerships with the private sector, we are continuing to enhance Miami-Dade County’s goals to strengthen our economy, connectivity, the environment and greater engagement.”

“We are grateful to Miami-Dade County for their support and partnership, which highlights what can be achieved through effective public and private collaboration,” said Terra CEO David Martin. “As a prime example of the growing demand for mixed-use transit-connected communities, Upland Park will not only create jobs and generate new tax revenues, but it will also help drive economic growth and mobility solutions in the County for decades to come.”