InnoTrans 2026 exhibition space is running out

InnoTrans has seen more than 85 percent of its exhibition space already booked, which the company says underlines the great interest of the rail and mobility industry in the trade show for transport technology. The 15th edition of the exhibition will mark the 30th anniversary of InnoTrans in 2026 and will take place at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds in Berlin, Germany from Sept. 22 to 25.

According to InnoTrans during InnoTrans 2024’ s Railway Influencer Festival, around 80 participants came together to network and got to know each other, which resulted in valuable contacts.

In 2026, InnoTrans will once again host the Railway Influencer Festival. InnoTrans says the trade show will offer a platform to connect the growing railway influencer community with industry experts, companies and mobility enthusiasts worldwide.

“The Railway Influencer Festival has shown how important and influential the digital community is for the rail and mobility industry. We look forward to continuing this innovative format at InnoTrans 2026 and creating even more exciting content and opportunities for influencers and companies,” says InnoTrans Director Kerstin Schulz.