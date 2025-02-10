Northern Rockies Regional Municipality works to address transit accessibility gaps in its system

A new Comprehensive Passenger Transportation Plan was released by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) to address the transportation needs of its residents. Developed by Left Turn Right Turn Ltd., the agency says this plan highlights significant gaps in current services and provides solutions to the limited transportation options. NRRM also notes its report shows that many residents rely heavily on personal vehicles for transportation, leading to challenges for those without access to a car.

The plan proposes 12 innovative solutions to enhance passenger transportation, including the establishment of a community shuttle, extending operating hours for the existing seniors’ bus and subsidizing local taxi services. Additionally, it emphasizes improving pedestrian access and formalizing ridesharing programs to create a more interconnected transport network.

Funding for this project was provided by the Province of B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit through Northern Development Initiative Trust and the Northern Community Transportation Booster Program in addition to funds from the NRRM.

The agency notes that public engagement played a crucial role in shaping its plan, as feedback from residents highlighted their transportation priorities and challenges. The document also outlines potential funding sources to support these initiatives, ensuring that the NRRM can move forward with implementing effective transportation solutions.

As the NRRM works to improve accessibility and connectivity for all residents, this comprehensive plan will also help to create a more efficient and inclusive transportation system in the Northern Rockies region. The plan is now scheduled to go in front of the council to engage in discussion and to direct staff on the next steps to take to enhance transportation availability in the NRRM.