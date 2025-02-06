California Transportation Commission to allocate $1 billion to solve transit-mobility challenges
The California Transportation Commission is allocating $1 billion for projects aimed at solving mobility challenges.
“These investments will harden the transportation system against the devastating results of extreme weather events. The allocations made today will add to the electric charging infrastructure, increase mobility options for people who walk and bicycle and enhance our goal to improve safety and economic equity for all users,” said California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Director Tony Tavares.
Caltrans notes out of the $1 billion in funds allocated, $623 million comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and another $295 million via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Among the projects approved:
- $15 million for the installation of electric charging infrastructure to power electric buses for San Mateo County Transit District.
- $6 million for the city of Sacramento, Calif., to help build a new light-rail station serving Sacramento City College.
- $114,000 for the construction of service bays needed to maintain a new fleet of fuel cell electric buses to serve Humboldt County.
- $1.17 million allocation in Sonoma County for the purchase of battery-electric buses to replace CNG buses, supporting public transit and zero-emission goals across Sonoma County.
- $1 million to assist the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission and San Joaquin Council of Governments to improve rail and transit services. The funding will be used to improve transit network integration and connectivity to other rail and transit services. The enhancements will improve local and regional system integration in the Central Valley, subsequently increasing ridership and improving safety for transit passengers.