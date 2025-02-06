California Transportation Commission to allocate $1 billion to solve transit-mobility challenges

The California Transportation Commission is allocating $1 billion for projects aimed at solving mobility challenges.

“These investments will harden the transportation system against the devastating results of extreme weather events. The allocations made today will add to the electric charging infrastructure, increase mobility options for people who walk and bicycle and enhance our goal to improve safety and economic equity for all users,” said California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Director Tony Tavares.

Caltrans notes out of the $1 billion in funds allocated, $623 million comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and another $295 million via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Among the projects approved: