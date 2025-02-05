LIT 2025 Leadership Summit now open for attendee registration

Latinos In Transit (LIT) has opened up registration for its 2025 Leadership Summit, which will be hosted by the Rio Metro Regional Transit District (RMRTD). The summit will take place in Albuquerque, N.M., from Oct. 2-4, 2025, at the Clyde Hotel.

LIT says RMRTD worked with local vendors and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce to raise funds to host a conference that celebrates the vibrant community of Albuquerque and its various forms of public transportation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which LIT says is a must-see event and tourist attraction that adds to the summit's unique appeal.

“Rio Metro is thrilled to be hosting the LIT Leadership Summit in Albuquerque this year,” said RMRTD Director of Operations Robert Gonzales. “Albuquerque is recognized as one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, and we are excited to share our rich tapestry which is reflected in our area’s architecture, artwork, cultural centers, cuisine and more.”

This year, the LIT Leadership Summit theme celebrates LIT’s impact on the transit industry. As the organization approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2026, LIT notes the 2025 summit will recognize the achievements of those driving progress in public transportation while fostering mentorship and supporting emerging professionals in the field.

LIT says attendees can look forward to a dynamic program that includes building upon LIT’s mentorship program, professional development sessions, technical trainings, leadership academy capstone presentations and graduation, scholarship awards and Café Con LIT Live from the Summit, a special live broadcast of LIT’s monthly virtual program.

"The LIT Leadership Summit is more than just a gathering, it's a celebration of our collective achievements and a platform to inspire the next generation of transit leaders," said LIT Board President Herold Humphrey. "As we approach our 10-year anniversary, this year's summit reflects on the strengths of the transit community and our shared commitment to shaping a more connected future in public transportation."

Sponsorship opportunities are also now available, offering organizations a platform to showcase their commitment to workforce development in transit. Early bird registration opened Feb. 4 and ends on June 2, with rates at $325 for members and $450 for non-members.