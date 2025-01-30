Transdev celebrates new cohort of graduates from its Developing General Manager Program.

Transdev’s Developing General Manager (GM) Program celebrated the success of its inaugural class. The program features an intensive 12-month initiative designed to prepare emerging leaders for future GM roles.

The program, which launches a formal application process at the beginning of each year, provides participants with a blend of in-person and online learning opportunities, including hands-on experiences and direct engagement with executive leadership.

Over the year, participants attended two in-person sessions at Transdev’s corporate office in Lombard, Ill., shadowed experienced GMs and received mentorship from key executive team members. The program’s online curriculum covered a range of essential leadership topics, including communication, emotional intelligence, presentation skills and financial management skills such as budgeting.

Graduates showcased their growth by presenting how the program helped them identify and positively impact key performance indicators (KPIs) at their locations. They also shared how they applied critical leadership skills like delegation, team development and emotional intelligence, positioning them as valuable contributors to their teams and potential future GMs.

“Our Developing GM Program is more than just training—it’s a commitment to helping employees achieve their full potential while shaping the future of leadership within Transdev,” said Susan Sweat, chief operating officer, Transdev and executive sponsor of the program.

Transdev says its program’s success was evident, with two graduates already promoted to GM roles. The achievements of this first cohort were celebrated during a ceremony at the corporate office, attended by executive team members including Sweat, Chief Operating Officer Lauren Skiver and Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Salisbury. The agency notes that several of the program’s participants began their careers as bus operators, demonstrating Transdev’s focus on creating pathways for internal mobility and growth.